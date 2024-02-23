Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:MHID) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 23.11

The average one-year price target for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:MHID) has been revised to 23.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 21.75 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.76 to a high of 28.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.00% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHID is 0.65%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 115,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,826K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHID by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,734K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHID by 10.02% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,566K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,551K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHID by 3.24% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 5,577K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHID by 3.24% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,917K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHID by 36.11% over the last quarter.

