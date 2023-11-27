Mahindra & Mahindra - GDR - Reg S (MAHMF) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 20.36

The average one-year price target for Mahindra & Mahindra - GDR - Reg S (OTC:MAHMF) has been revised to 20.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 19.19 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.03 to a high of 25.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from the latest reported closing price of 17.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahindra & Mahindra - GDR - Reg S. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAHMF is 0.18%, an increase of 27.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.09% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PBEE - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 6.14% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

