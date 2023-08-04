Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (NSE:M&MFIN) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 320.40

The average one-year price target for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (NSE:M&MFIN) has been revised to 320.40 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 298.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,869.27% from the latest reported closing price of 16.27 / share.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Maintains 36.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 36.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M&MFIN is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 47,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,294K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,254K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M&MFIN by 16.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,875K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,396K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,256K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,360K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

