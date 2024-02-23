Mahindra Lifespace Developers (NSEI:MAHLIFE) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 654.55

The average one-year price target for Mahindra Lifespace Developers (NSEI:MAHLIFE) has been revised to 654.55 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 609.67 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 474.70 to a high of 792.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from the latest reported closing price of 604.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahindra Lifespace Developers. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAHLIFE is 0.02%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 5,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,085K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAHLIFE by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 910K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAHLIFE by 4.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 483K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 353K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

