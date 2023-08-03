MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS (NSE:MAHLIFE) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 553.35

The average one-year price target for MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS (NSE:MAHLIFE) has been revised to 553.35 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of 500.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 474.70 to a high of 617.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from the latest reported closing price of 483.15 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 719K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 483K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 359K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

