MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA (NSE:MHRIL) Price Target Increased by 21.91% to 377.40

The average one-year price target for MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA (NSE:MHRIL) has been revised to 377.40 / share. This is an increase of 21.91% from the prior estimate of 309.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 373.70 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.31% from the latest reported closing price of 376.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHRIL is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 1,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 571K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 241K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 69K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHRIL by 0.35% over the last quarter.

