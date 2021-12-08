Oil
BP

Mahindra Group ties up with Jio-BP for EV products

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group said on Wednesday that it had entered into an agreement with a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and BP Plc BP.L to make products related to electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

