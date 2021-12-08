Mahindra Group ties up with Jio-BP for EV products

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian autos-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group said on Wednesday that it had entered into an agreement with a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and BP Plc BP.L to make products related to electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

