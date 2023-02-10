Mahan James S Iii Updates Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Fintel reports that Mahan James S Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.77MM shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 15.70% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.83% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.83% from its latest reported closing price of $34.64.

The projected annual revenue for Live Oak Bancshares is $490MM, a decrease of 3.68%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, a decrease of 40.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.67% to 34,022K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,225K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,491K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,112K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,727K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 39.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 70.94% over the last quarter.

DHMAX - Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares Declares $0.03 Dividend

On November 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 13, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $34.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Live Oak Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

