News & Insights

US Markets

Maha Energy proposes carve-out of Brazil's 3R Petroleum onshore assets

January 17, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on proposal in paragraphs 3-4

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Maha Energy MAHAa.ST said on Wednesday it acquired 5% of Brazil's 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA and proposed to its board a carve-out of 3R's onshore oil assets, which would then be combined with a third company.

In an open letter to 3R's board, Maha said Brazilian oil firm PetroReconcavo RECV3.SA is the "natural candidate" for the deal, given the extensive existing synergies between its assets.

Under the proposal, 3R's onshore oil concessions, midstream and downstream assets would be combined with PetroReconcavo. The firm would remain in control of its offshore assets and its shareholders would receive shares in PetroReconcavo.

In the letter, Maha said it believes the market undervalues both companies and sees "enormous opportunities" to be captured by them.

3R and PetroReconcavo did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.