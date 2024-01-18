News & Insights

US Markets

Maha Energy expects PetroReconcavo, 3R to reach tie-up deal in Q2

January 18, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Fabio Teixeira for Reuters ->

By Fabio Teixeira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Maha Energy MAHAa.ST expects Brazilian oil firm 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA to reach an agreement to combine onshore oil assets with PetroReconcavo RECV3.SA during the second quarter, Chairman Paulo Thiago Mendonca said on Thursday.

Maha Energy proposed the deal on Wednesday after acquiring a 5% stake in 3R Petroleum. Maha is convinced it will have strong support from shareholders of both companies, Mendonca said.

Once combined, the two firms will have a production of 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

Before synergies, they would have the potential to generate $2.1 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to the Maha presentation.

"We are strongly convinced this is the natural path to create shareholder value," Mendonca said.

The merger will create the second largest independent player in Brazil, said Mendonca.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Fabio.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21 99603-4782;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.