Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR (MYTAY) Price Target Increased by 16.39% to 7.93

The average one-year price target for Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR (OTC:MYTAY) has been revised to 7.93 / share. This is an increase of 16.39% from the prior estimate of 6.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.69 to a high of 8.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from the latest reported closing price of 7.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTAY is 0.01%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 46K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTAY by 25.90% over the last quarter.

WRAAX - Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTAY by 251.89% over the last quarter.

