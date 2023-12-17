News & Insights

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR (MYTAY) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 10.26

December 17, 2023 — 11:05 am EST

The average one-year price target for Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR (OTC:MYTAY) has been revised to 10.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 9.27 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.74 to a high of 11.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from the latest reported closing price of 8.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTAY is 0.01%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MYTAY / Magyar Telekom Telecommunications - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTAY by 9.03% over the last quarter.

WRAAX - Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTAY by 76.35% over the last quarter.

