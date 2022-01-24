Magyar Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MGYR) investors will be pleased with their decent 48% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) share price is up 47% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.2% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 25% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Magyar Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 229%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 47% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Magyar Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Magyar Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 48% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Magyar Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

