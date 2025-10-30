Magyar Bancorp Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Magyar Bancorp inc. (MGYR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.53 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $2.54 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $8.40 million from $7.02 million last year.

Magyar Bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.53 Mln. vs. $2.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $8.40 Mln vs. $7.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.