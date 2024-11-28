Magnus Concordia Reports Decline in Interim Results

Magnus Concordia Group Limited (HK:1172) has released an update.

Magnus Concordia Group Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping 43% to HK$101 million and a net loss of HK$37 million. Despite a reduction in losses from the previous year, the company’s shareholders’ funds decreased by 25%. These results highlight ongoing challenges in the market for Magnus Concordia.

