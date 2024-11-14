News & Insights

Magnus Concordia Group Prepares for Key Financial Review

November 14, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Magnus Concordia Group Limited (HK:1172) has released an update.

Magnus Concordia Group Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve their unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide important insights for investors regarding the company’s financial health and future direction.

