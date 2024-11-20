News & Insights

Stocks

Magnum Mining to Issue 215 Million New Shares

November 20, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 215 million new ordinary fully paid securities, set for January 31, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance liquidity and potentially attract new investors, reflecting a proactive approach in the financial markets. Investors keen on stock opportunities may find this development noteworthy as the company seeks to bolster its market presence.

For further insights into AU:MGU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.