Magnum Mining to Issue 215 Million New Shares

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.
Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 215 million new ordinary fully paid securities, set for January 31, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance liquidity and potentially attract new investors, reflecting a proactive approach in the financial markets. Investors keen on stock opportunities may find this development noteworthy as the company seeks to bolster its market presence.
