Magnum Mining Initiates Trading Halt Amid Acquisition Rumors

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX: MGU) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to a price query and potential acquisition. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or until trading resumes on November 21, 2024. This move comes as investors eagerly await further details that could impact the company’s market position.

