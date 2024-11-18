News & Insights

Magnora ASA Strengthens Holdings with Share Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA recently repurchased 135,000 of its own shares, at an average price of NOK 24.53, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This brings their total repurchased shares under the program to 1,212,684, representing 1.8% of the company’s total shares outstanding. Magnora continues to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector with diverse investments and holdings.

