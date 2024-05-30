Magnora ASA Seals Lucrative Deal with Vinci

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has sold all shares of Helios Nordic Energy AB to French company Vinci for an initial payment of NOK 850 million and subsequent earnout payments, which could total up to NOK 3 billion. Magnora, holding a 40% stake in Helios, stands to gain significantly from the upfront sum and future earnouts. The transaction is expected to transform Helios into an independent power producer and may result in extraordinary distributions to Magnora’s shareholders.

