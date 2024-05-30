News & Insights

Stocks

Magnora ASA Seals Lucrative Deal with Vinci

May 30, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has sold all shares of Helios Nordic Energy AB to French company Vinci for an initial payment of NOK 850 million and subsequent earnout payments, which could total up to NOK 3 billion. Magnora, holding a 40% stake in Helios, stands to gain significantly from the upfront sum and future earnouts. The transaction is expected to transform Helios into an independent power producer and may result in extraordinary distributions to Magnora’s shareholders.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.