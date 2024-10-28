News & Insights

Magnora ASA Increases Stake with Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:36 am EDT

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has repurchased a total of 141,652 shares over several days in October 2024, at an average price of NOK 22.4770 per share, bringing its total holdings to 1.2% of its outstanding shares. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and boosting its presence in the renewable energy sector.

