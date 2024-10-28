Magnora ASA Increases Stake with Share Buyback

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has repurchased a total of 141,652 shares over several days in October 2024, at an average price of NOK 22.4770 per share, bringing its total holdings to 1.2% of its outstanding shares. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and boosting its presence in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.