News & Insights

Stocks

Magnora ASA Boosts Stake Through Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has recently repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 22.5830 per share, bringing the total shares bought back under the program to 947,495. This move increases Magnora’s stake in its own company to 1.4% of the total shares outstanding. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy by Magnora to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.