Magnora ASA Boosts Stake Through Share Buyback

Magnora ASA has recently repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 22.5830 per share, bringing the total shares bought back under the program to 947,495. This move increases Magnora’s stake in its own company to 1.4% of the total shares outstanding. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy by Magnora to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector.

