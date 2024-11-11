Magnora ASA Boosts Shareholdings with Strategic Buyback

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has repurchased 130,189 of its own shares during early November 2024, at an average price of NOK 23.0649 per share. This buyback increases their holding to 1.6% of the total shares outstanding, signaling a strategic move by the company to consolidate its shareholder base. Investors might find this repurchase an interesting indicator of the company’s confidence in its market position.

