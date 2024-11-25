Magnora ASA Boosts Shareholdings with Recent Buyback

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnora ASA has repurchased 161,324 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 23.8112 per share over three days in November 2024. This transaction brings the total number of shares the company holds to 1,349,008, which is 2.1% of its total shares outstanding. The move is part of Magnora’s broader strategy in managing its share capital, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.