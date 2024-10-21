Magnora ASA Boosts Share Portfolio with Buyback Plan

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has completed the repurchase of 154,500 of its own shares over five days in mid-October, at an average price of NOK 22.9344 each. This acquisition increases Magnora’s total holdings to 655,843 shares, representing 1% of its outstanding shares. The move signifies Magnora’s strategic effort to consolidate its stake, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

