Magnora ASA Boosts Share Portfolio with Buyback Plan

October 21, 2024 — 01:33 am EDT

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has completed the repurchase of 154,500 of its own shares over five days in mid-October, at an average price of NOK 22.9344 each. This acquisition increases Magnora’s total holdings to 655,843 shares, representing 1% of its outstanding shares. The move signifies Magnora’s strategic effort to consolidate its stake, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

