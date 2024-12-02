News & Insights

Magnora ASA Boosts Share Buyback Program

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has repurchased 270,530 shares at an average price of NOK 24.8076, increasing its total to 1,619,538 shares, representing 2.5% of its outstanding shares. This move is part of Magnora’s ongoing share buyback program, reflecting its strategic financial maneuvers in the renewable energy sector.

