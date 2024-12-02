Magnora ASA Boosts Share Buyback Program

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnora ASA has repurchased 270,530 shares at an average price of NOK 24.8076, increasing its total to 1,619,538 shares, representing 2.5% of its outstanding shares. This move is part of Magnora’s ongoing share buyback program, reflecting its strategic financial maneuvers in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.