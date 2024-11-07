News & Insights

Stocks

Magnora ASA Boosts CEO’s Stake with New Stock Options

November 07, 2024 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA’s CEO, Erik Sneve, has been granted 75,000 additional stock options, enhancing his total holdings to 525,000 options and a 1.8% ownership stake in the company. This move underscores the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests, as it continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio. Magnora is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, reflecting its significant presence in the renewable sector.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.