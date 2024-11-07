Magnora ASA Boosts CEO’s Stake with New Stock Options

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA’s CEO, Erik Sneve, has been granted 75,000 additional stock options, enhancing his total holdings to 525,000 options and a 1.8% ownership stake in the company. This move underscores the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests, as it continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio. Magnora is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, reflecting its significant presence in the renewable sector.

