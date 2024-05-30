Magnora ASA Achieves Substantial Investment Returns

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has reported a robust 15.7-fold return on its 2021 investment in Helios Nordic Energy, with dividends received totaling NOK 30.2 million. The company’s shares in Helios were sold to Vinci for an upfront payment of EUR 73 million and a potential earnout of up to NOK 3 billion. This strategic move highlights Magnora’s successful investment in renewable energy ventures.

