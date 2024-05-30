News & Insights

Stocks

Magnora ASA Achieves Substantial Investment Returns

May 30, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has reported a robust 15.7-fold return on its 2021 investment in Helios Nordic Energy, with dividends received totaling NOK 30.2 million. The company’s shares in Helios were sold to Vinci for an upfront payment of EUR 73 million and a potential earnout of up to NOK 3 billion. This strategic move highlights Magnora’s successful investment in renewable energy ventures.

For further insights into SVMRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.