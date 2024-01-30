News & Insights

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

January 30, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.49, changing hands as high as $21.50 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $24.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.42.

