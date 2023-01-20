Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.77, changing hands as high as $23.85 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.01 per share, with $30.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.67.

