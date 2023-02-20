Magnolia Oil & Gas' (MGY) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp MGY reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income of 86 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents and improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 82 cents.

The outperformance in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to higher oil prices.

Total revenues came in at $349 million, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352 million on lower-than-expected production. However, the top line increased 5.1% from the year-ago level of $332.2 million.

Magnolia declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 11.5 cents per share, payable on Mar 1.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Production & Prices

South Texas-focused Magnolia’s oil and gas production reported a year-over-year increase of a little more than 6.3% to 73,785 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77,089 boe/d. Oil volumes at 32,307 barrels per day (bpd) were up 4.5% from the 2021 fourth-quarter level. But the same underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34,431 bpd. Daily natural gas volumes increased 5.4% from the year-ago period to 135,380 thousand cubic feet, while natural gas liquids output was up 10.7%.

The average realized crude oil price in the fourth quarter was $82.53 per barrel, indicating an 8.4% increase from the year-ago period’s figure of $76.16. On the other hand, the average realized natural gas liquid price was $25.45 per barrel, down 28.1% from the year-ago period’s tally.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices dropped 5.9% year over year to $4.77 per thousand cubic feet. Overall, MGY fetched $51.42 per barrel of oil equivalent compared with $52.01 a year ago.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure

As of Dec 31, Magnolia had $675.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. The oil explorer had a long-term debt of $390.4 million. In the reported quarter, Magnolia spent $460 million on its capital program.

The company had property, plant and equipment worth $1.53 billion on its books.

Guidance

Magnolia Oil and Gas Corporation expects drilling and completion capital to be in the range of $140 million-$150 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $490 million-$520 million for full-year 2023.

The total output in the first quarter of 2023 is expected in the range of 80,000- 82,000 boe/d range.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Magnolia carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranking stocks like ProPetro Holding PUMP and Energy Transfer ET both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Helmerich & Payne ( HP ) holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PUMP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.49. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 25.60, which means PUMP is trading at a discount to the group.

ProPetro Holding is worth approximately $1.14 billion. Its shares have declined 19.9% in the past year.

Energy Transfer LP is valued at around $39.66 billion. ET delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.7% for the last four quarters, and its current dividend yield is 9.50%.

Energy Transfer LP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.95. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.20, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount to the group.

Helmerich & Payne is valued at around $4.78 billion. Helmerich & Payne, headquartered in Tulsa, OK, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 130.98% on average.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised by 18.8%. In the past year, HP stock has increased by 34.7%.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.