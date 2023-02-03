Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $22.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.65% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $30.17. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.65% from its latest reported closing price of $22.92.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $1,683MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual EPS is $3.88, a decrease of 10.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGY is 0.3737%, a decrease of 0.5084%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 247,823K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,665,195 shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,974,454 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480,229 shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 9.63% over the last quarter.

EnerVest holds 10,912,450 shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,638,716 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,705,762 shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,119,806 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,346,551 shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.