MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS Earnings Preview: Recent $MGY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 16, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS ($MGY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $328,468,079 and earnings of $0.46 per share.

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS Insider Trading Activity

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS insiders have traded $MGY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN B WALKER sold 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $181,020,000
  • LTD. ENERVEST, sold 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $181,020,000

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

