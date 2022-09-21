Markets
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. CEO Resigns; Finance Chief To Be New Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) on Wednesday said its CEO Stephen Chazen decided to leave the company due to health issues.

Subsequently, the company appointed its current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Stavros to be its new chief executive.

Stavros will continue to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is appointed, Magnolia said.

