Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $75.45 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $99.78 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp reported adjusted earnings of $77.8 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $324.93 million from $333.13 million last year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.45 Mln. vs. $99.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $324.93 Mln vs. $333.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.