Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) reported $326.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +6.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production - Total : 93,096 BOE/D compared to the 92,864.74 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 93,096 BOE/D compared to the 92,864.74 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas : $1.85 compared to the $1.91 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.85 compared to the $1.91 average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily production - Oil : 38,821 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 39,054.07 BBL/D.

: 38,821 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 39,054.07 BBL/D. Average daily production - Natural gas liquids : 26,428 BBL/D versus 25,730.78 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 26,428 BBL/D versus 25,730.78 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily production - Natural Gas : 167,079 Mcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 167,877.8 Mcf/D.

: 167,079 Mcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 167,877.8 Mcf/D. Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids : $21.27 versus $19.95 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $21.27 versus $19.95 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil : $69.01 versus $70.10 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $69.01 versus $70.10 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Production : 8,565 Mboe compared to the 8,534.15 Mboe average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8,565 Mboe compared to the 8,534.15 Mboe average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $28.41 million compared to the $30.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $28.41 million compared to the $30.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $51.72 million versus $45.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.

: $51.72 million versus $45.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change. Revenues- Oil: $246.48 million compared to the $257.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

