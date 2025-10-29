Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) reported $324.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.2 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production - Total : 100,507.00 BOE/D versus 99,182.01 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 100,507.00 BOE/D versus 99,182.01 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average daily production - Natural Gas : 190,384.00 Mcf/D versus 187,160.70 Mcf/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 190,384.00 Mcf/D versus 187,160.70 Mcf/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average daily production - Oil : 39,430.00 BBL/D versus 40,162.36 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 39,430.00 BBL/D versus 40,162.36 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average daily production - Natural gas liquids : 29,347.00 BBL/D versus 27,789.82 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 29,347.00 BBL/D versus 27,789.82 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average sales prices - Natural gas : $2.46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.55.

: $2.46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.55. Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids : $18.98 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.98.

: $18.98 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.98. Average sales prices - Oil : $63.55 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.17.

: $63.55 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.17. Total Production : 9,247.00 MBOE compared to the 9,128.21 MBOE average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,247.00 MBOE compared to the 9,128.21 MBOE average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $43.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%.

: $43.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $51.24 million compared to the $48.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $51.24 million compared to the $48.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenues- Oil: $230.53 million versus $227.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

