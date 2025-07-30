Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) reported revenue of $318.98 million, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.74 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily production - Total : 98,229.00 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 96,516.64 BOE/D.

: 98,229.00 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 96,516.64 BOE/D. Average daily production - Natural Gas : 184,840.00 Mcf/D compared to the 178,146.70 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 184,840.00 Mcf/D compared to the 178,146.70 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily production - Oil : 39,990.00 BBL/D compared to the 39,803.64 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 39,990.00 BBL/D compared to the 39,803.64 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily production - Natural gas liquids : 27,432.00 BBL/D versus 26,958.54 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 27,432.00 BBL/D versus 26,958.54 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales prices - Natural gas : $2.55 versus $2.82 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.55 versus $2.82 estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids : $19.94 versus $19.35 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $19.94 versus $19.35 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil : $62.20 compared to the $60.87 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $62.20 compared to the $60.87 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Production : 8,939.00 Mboe compared to the 8,818.84 Mboe average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8,939.00 Mboe compared to the 8,818.84 Mboe average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $42.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +130.8%.

: $42.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +130.8%. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $49.79 million compared to the $46.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $49.79 million compared to the $46.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Revenues- Oil: $226.35 million compared to the $220.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year.

Here is how Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp here>>>

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.