Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.38, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MGY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $276.85 million, up 128.67% from the year-ago period.

MGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11250% and +95.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MGY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.34% higher within the past month. MGY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MGY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.53, so we one might conclude that MGY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

