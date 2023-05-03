Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - (MGY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 11.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.38%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 243,814K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is 29.38. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 47.21% from its latest reported closing price of 19.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - is 1,683MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,721K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,665K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,574K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,974K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 6.02% over the last quarter.

EnerVest holds 8,296K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,912K shares, representing a decrease of 31.54%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,394K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,120K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,277K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,639K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.