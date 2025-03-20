Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 7.69% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

