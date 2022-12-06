Magnolia Oil & Gas Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.75, changing hands as low as $23.21 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.23 per share, with $30.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.