Magnolia Oil & Gas Bets Big on Eagle Ford With $4.06B WildFire Deal

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) said it has agreed to acquire WildFire Energy for approximately $4.06 billion, a transaction management described as a strategic bolt-on that will substantially expand Magnolia’s position in the Giddings field and create what it called the premier Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk operator in South Texas.

Chris Stavros, Magnolia’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said on a conference call that the WildFire acquisition “more than doubles” Magnolia’s existing acreage position in the Giddings field and reflects the company’s long-standing acquisition criteria, including operational overlap, financial attractiveness and resource upside.

“The WildFire acquisition greatly enhances Magnolia’s position by extending our runway of advantage to high return profitability and significant free cash flow generation,” Stavros said.

Deal Structure and Acreage Expansion

The company said the purchase price will be funded with a mix of cash and equity, including 32.2 million shares of Magnolia Class A common stock issued to WildFire’s owners. Magnolia will also assume WildFire’s $600 million of outstanding notes due in 2029. The remaining amount is expected to be funded through cash on hand and a balanced mix of debt and new common equity.

Magnolia said it has obtained committed financing and amended and increased its secured credit facility to a $2 billion borrowing base, with elected commitments of $1.75 billion contingent upon closing. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Magnolia’s board and is expected to close late in the third quarter.

The acquisition adds roughly 810,000 net acres, bringing Magnolia’s pro forma acreage position to nearly 1.3 million net acres across more than 1.5 million gross acres. Stavros said the deal effectively consolidates most of the Giddings field and surrounding area. He added that, on a pro forma basis, Magnolia’s acreage position would be the largest in the South Texas Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk trend and almost 80% larger than the second-place operator.

Production, Reserves and Synergies

WildFire’s assets produced approximately 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2026, including 37,000 barrels per day of oil. Magnolia said total pro forma second-quarter production would have been 159,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 79,000 barrels per day of oil, with an oil mix of about 50%.

Stavros said WildFire’s production carries an estimated low base decline rate of approximately 29%. He also said Magnolia’s pro forma oil production increases by 89% to nearly 80,000 barrels per day, while total proved developed reserves rise 84% to more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent. Proved developed oil reserves increase approximately 155%, with the overall proved developed oil mix rising to roughly 54%.

Magnolia expects annual cost savings and synergies of at least $100 million on a run-rate basis by the end of 2027, with an estimated present value of approximately $700 million. Stavros said the expected improvements fall into three areas:

Drilling, completions and facilities, representing about 60% of expected synergies;

Field operations, representing about 20%;

Corporate G&A, representing about 20%.

He said corporate G&A and field operations savings are expected to approach their full run rate by mid-2027. Additional operational benefits are expected from longer lateral lengths, Magnolia’s supply chain and logistics pricing, shared infrastructure and Magnolia’s drilling and completion expertise.

The WildFire assets also include approximately 500 miles of gas gathering pipelines in Giddings and a local sand mine. Stavros said the sand mine currently supplies frac sand consumption for both Magnolia’s Giddings operations and WildFire, while also supporting third-party sales.

Capital Returns and Debt Reduction

Magnolia said the transaction is expected to be highly accretive to key financial metrics, including cash flow and free cash flow per share, operating margins, earnings per share and net asset value. Citing the expected increase in free cash flow, Magnolia raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.18 per share, payable in the third quarter. Stavros said this is the company’s second dividend increase of the year, following a 10% increase announced in January.

The company expects to continue repurchasing at least 1% of outstanding shares per quarter after the transaction closes. Stavros said Magnolia has returned approximately $2 billion to shareholders since its inception eight years ago, or roughly 40% of its market value.

Management said leverage will initially rise because of the acquisition, but Magnolia expects to use free cash flow beyond its shareholder return program to reduce debt. Stavros said the company expects to reach roughly 1x or less net debt to EBITDA by year-end 2027 and plans further debt reduction over time.

At recent strip prices, Magnolia estimates the combined business could generate more than $4.5 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next 4.5 years through 2030.

Operational Outlook and Analyst Questions

During the question-and-answer session, Stavros said Magnolia expects to initially take on WildFire’s two rigs and one completion crew after closing, effectively doubling Magnolia’s activity level in that respect. He said the company will evaluate whether it can improve efficiencies after the deal closes.

Asked about development targets, Stavros said Magnolia expects a broad mix of Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford activity, with Woodbine development potentially added later. He said WildFire’s Eagle Ford wells are shallower and lower cost, which should benefit Magnolia’s capital program.

On lateral lengths, Stavros said WildFire’s average laterals have been around 8,000 to 8,500 feet, while Magnolia expects many future wells could move toward 10,000 to 15,000 feet where acreage adjacency allows.

Stavros also said Magnolia inherited some hedges on a portion of WildFire’s oil production that provide “a comfortable floor” into 2027. He said Magnolia may opportunistically add hedges given recent oil-price volatility and the company’s increased debt position after the deal.

Magnolia also reported preliminary second-quarter standalone production of approximately 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil production of roughly 42,000 barrels per day. Drilling and completion capital for the quarter was $125 million, and the company ended the quarter with $296 million in cash. Based on stronger second-quarter production, Magnolia raised its full-year 2026 standalone production growth guidance to 6% from 5%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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