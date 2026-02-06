Magnolia Oil & Gas About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MGY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/10/26, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 3/2/26. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $26.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 2/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.09 per share, with $27.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.35.

In Friday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

