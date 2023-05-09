Magnolia (MGY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp MGY reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted net income of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to a healthy 10.5% increase in production volumes year over year. The bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s level of 90 cents due to a decline in commodity prices.

Total revenues came in at $308.38 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $323 million. The top line declined 18.4% from $377.84 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Magnolia declared a cash dividend of 11.5 cents per share of Class A common stock and a cash distribution of 11.5 cents per Class B unit, payable on Jun 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023. The company repurchased 2.4 million of its Class A common shares for $51.3 million in the reported quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Production & Prices

Average daily total output of 79,342 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) was up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 71,835 boe/d. Oil and gas production increased a little more than 10.5% year over year. Oil volumes came in at 35,788 barrels per day (bpd), up 14.4% from that reported in the first quarter of 2022. The same beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35,726 bpd.

The average realized crude oil price was $74.24 per barrel, indicating a 20.4% decline from the year-ago period’s level of $93.28. The average realized natural gas liquids price was $22.90 per barrel, implying a 38% deterioration from the year-ago period’s figure. Natural gas prices decreased 551.9% year over year to $2.20 per thousand cubic feet. MGY recorded $43.1 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) compared with $58.4 a year ago.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure

As of Mar 31, Magnolia had $667.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, and long-term debt of $391 million. The total debt-to-total capital was 18.1%.

The company spent $139.7 million on its capital program in the reported quarter. Operating expenses increased to $181.4 million from $142 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Magnolia plans to spend somewhere around $100 million on drilling and completion (D&C) activities in the second quarter of 2023. It also expects to spend in the range of $440-$460 million on D&C activities for the full year.

The company projects the diluted share count for the second quarter to be approximately 212 million.

MGY plans to offer a $3.00 per barrel discount to Magellan East Houston, leaving it unhedged for all oil and natural gas production.

