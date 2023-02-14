Magnolia Capital Fund Now Owns 6.60% of Nuvera Communications (NUVR)

Fintel reports that Magnolia Capital Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.34MM shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NUVR). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvera Communications. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVR is 0.12%, an increase of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 116K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 86K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

