Magnolia Capital Fund Now Owns 13.00% of Re (RMAX)

Fintel reports that Magnolia Capital Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.37MM shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX). This represents 13.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 15, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Re is $24.89. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of $22.98.

The projected annual revenue for Re is $363MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, an increase of 267.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Re. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 18,963K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,371K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 3.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,371K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 19.50% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,083K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 958K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 6.36% over the last quarter.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

