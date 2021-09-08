Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Mexico - USGS

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Buildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.4 magnitude quake struck 23 miles (37 km) northwest of San Marcos, Guerrero.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

