News & Insights

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning

April 24, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Corrects magnitude to 7.3 (from 7.4) in the headline and lead paragraph

April 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's meteorological department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.