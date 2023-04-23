Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region - USGS

April 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kms (6.21 miles).

U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there is tsunami threat following the earthquake.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

